Man in court after break-in at Aberdeen Italian restaurant

A man has appeared in court following an alleged break-in at a popular Aberdeen restaurant.

A 34-year-old man was charged in connection with the alleged theft from Da Vinci restaurant on Alford Lane which took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Bottles of wine and whisky were reportedly taken from the bar.

Kevin Duncan appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday in connection with the matter.

Duncan faced a string of charges during the appearance, including two charges of theft, one of theft by housebreaking and a further one of theft by shoplifting.

In addition he also faced two more charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm, and a charge of theft from motor vehicle.

Duncan, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody in the meantime.

He was expected to appear again over the matter within the next seven days.

Meanwhile a 39-year-old woman had also been charged in connection with the incident and another incident in April, but the Crown decided not to take any proceedings against the woman at this time.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report relating to a 39-year-old woman and an incident said to have occurred on 30 April 2020.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, including the available admissible evidence, the Procurator Fiscal decided that there should be no proceedings taken at this time.

“The Crown reserves the right to proceed in the future should further evidence become available.”