Man in court after attempted robbery at Aberdeen newsagents

A man has appeared in court in connection with an attempted robbery at a newsagents in Aberdeen.

Dechlan Whyte, 20, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after an incident at a premises on the city’s Bridge Street on Saturday.

Whyte, of Kincardineshire, faced charges of attempted robbery and also possession of an article with blade or point in public.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again in the next week.