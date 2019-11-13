Man in court after attempted robbery at Aberdeen newsagents

A man has appeared in court for the second time in connection with an attempted robbery at a newsagents in Aberdeen.

Dechlan Whyte, 20, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

It comes after an incident at a premises in the Bridge Street area of Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Saturday November 2.

Whyte, whose general address was given as Kincardineshire, faced a charge of attempted robbery in connection with the matter.

He also faced a second charge of possession of an article with blade or point in public.

Whyte did not enter a plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said the 20-year-old was granted bail while the case against him was fully committed.