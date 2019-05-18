Man in court after assaulting two people at Aberdeen BrewDog

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after assaulting two people and struggling with police at an Aberdeen bar.

Paul Reid, 36, previously pled guilty to a string of charges over the “altercation” which happened at BrewDog on Union Street on January 13.

He admitted assaulting a man by repeatedly punching him on the head and body and repeatedly pushing him. He also admitted pushing a woman.

Reid, of Smithfield Court, Aberdeen, also struggled violently with police officers and acted aggressively.

Defence lawyer Lynn Bentley said Reid’s initial involvement had been “trying to separate” others.

Ms Bentley said after an initially “civil” conversation he “lost control” when more police arrived.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered him to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and placed him on a supervision order for six months.

A woman who was in the bar at the time previously appeared in court following the incident.

Lisa Laird, of Stockethill Court, Aberdeen, admitted two charges of assault as well as struggling violently with police and was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.