Man in court after armed police swoop on Aberdeen street

A man has appeared in court after armed police swooped on an Aberdeen street.

Armed police and dogs descended on Greenburn Drive in Bucksburn on Saturday afternoon to apprehend a 29-year-old man.

The arrest came after police received a call from a man who said he was in possession of a knife and threatening to harm the officers.

And now Darren McNulty, known as Walker, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 29-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, faced two charges.

He is accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm, and of being in possession of an article with a blade or point in public.

Walker did not enter a plea during the hearing and was released on bail.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed the case against him was committed for further examination.

No date has been fixed yet for his next appearance over the matter.

It comes after police on Saturday carried out a number of searches and inquiries to identify and locate the suspect.

He was traced at about 2pm in Greenburn Drive.