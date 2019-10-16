Man in court after almost £30,000 of cannabis seized from Aberdeen property

A man has appeared in court after police discovered nearly £30,000 of cannabis in the city.

Christopher Graham appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday charged with supplying a controlled drug, being in possession of a controlled drug, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and vandalism.

The 31-year-old from Aberdeen made no plea during a private appearance.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within eight days.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It comes after police seized £29,000 of cannabis from an address in Countesswells Park Avenue in the city on Monday.

Officers said £24,000 was also taken from the address.

Speaking after the seizure, Detective Sergeant Scott Mackay described it as a “significant recovery” of illegal substances.