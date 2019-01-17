Man in court after alleged sex attack on Aberdeen teen girl

A man has appeared in court today charged with sexual assault over an alleged attack on a teenage girl in Aberdeen.

Christopher Kenn, known as Lumsden, 44, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the alleged incident on Byron Crescent on Monday afternoon.

He faces one charge of sexual assault and made no plea during the hearing.

The case was continued for further examination and Lumsden, of Aberdeen, was remanded in custody.

He was expected to appear again within the next week.

It comes after the teenager boarded a First Aberdeen number 12 bus outside His Majesty’s Theatre on Rosemount Viaduct at around 4.35pm.

She then got off the bus at Provost Rust Drive just before 5pm.

She then walked along Byron Crescent and was allegedly attacked near the junction with Lintmill Terrace at around 5pm.