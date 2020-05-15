Man in court after Aberdeen flat letterbox set on fire

A man has appeared in court charged with wilful fireraising after a letterbox fire at an Aberdeen property.

Police and fire crews were called to Jute Street in Aberdeen early on Tuesday morning following a report of a letter box on fire at a flat.

By the time emergency crews attended the fire was already out, but it was deemed to be wilful.

Now Paul Murray has appeared in court in connection with the matter.

The 37-year-old faced a string of charges in a private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, including one of wilful fireraising.

He was also charged with assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

And Murray faced a further charge acting in a manner which was racially aggravated and which caused, or was intended to cause, a person alarm or distress.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Murray made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody in the meantime.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed Murray was expected to appear again over the matter within the next seven days.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a report of a letterbox on fire at a flat in Jute Street, Aberdeen around 6.25 am on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

“They attended and the fire was already out however after examination it was deemed wilful.”