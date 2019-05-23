Man in court after £10,000 of cannabis discovered in north-east house

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a discovery of thousands of pounds of cannabis.

The haul, with a street value of at least £10,000, was found at a house in Crimond following a fire in a shed.

Fire crews were called to a property on Logie Road in the village just after 2am on Tuesday. It is understood no drugs were found in the shed.

Appearing in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the matter was 67-year-old Robert Kelly.

Kelly, whose general address was given as Aberdeenshire, is charged with producing a controlled drug, and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

During the hearing he made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within a week.

After the fire, which was attended by two appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the charred remains of the shed could be seen.

Police had remained at the scene late into Tuesday afternoon.