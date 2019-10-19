Man in court accused of stalking Aberdeen MP

A man has appeared in court charged with stalking an Aberdeen MP.

Scott Harvey, 50, denied the allegation when he appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

It is alleged he engaged in a course of conduct which caused Kirsty Blackman and two of her employees fear or alarm between January 28 and October 16.

Harvey is accused of repeatedly texting her, sending her a handwritten letter and repeatedly demanding that she meet him.

He is also alleged to have attended at her constituency office on John Street, Aberdeen, shouted and swore, acted in an aggressive manner, repeatedly banged on a window and made abusive remarks.

Sheriff Graeme Napier released Harvey, of Back Hilton Road, Aberdeen, on bail, imposing special conditions that he not enter John Street or approach or contact the MP. He will appear again in January.