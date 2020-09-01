Man in court accused of raping two women in van in Aberdeen

A man is accused of raping two women in a van – including making one “bark” and call him “sir”.

Jordan Greig faced the accusations as he appeared via video-link at the High Court in Glasgow today.

The 21-year-old allegedly pounced on the first woman in Links Road, Aberdeen, on March 9 this year.

It is claimed he initially brandished a machete, robbed her before carrying out the sex attack.

The rape charge includes claims he stopped her leaving the van and did “compel her to bark” as well as call him “sir” and “master”.

The second attack allegedly occurred on March 22 in a car park at the Esplanade in Aberdeen.

Greig is also said to have presented a machete and stole money from this woman.

It is claimed during the rape, he made her bark, scream and lick the sole of her shoe.

Greig faces a further charge of slapping a third woman on the same day.

Louise Arrol, defending, pled not guilty on his behalf to the accusations.

No trial date was set. Lady Stacey instead fixed a further hearing for later this month.