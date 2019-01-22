Man in court accused of escaping from custody in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court accused of escaping from custody outside a court building in Aberdeen before fleeing in a car then crashing it.

Jed Duncan is alleged to have fled from Aberdeen Sheriff Court at around 11.40am last Wednesday.

The 23-year-old was apprehended on Friday and appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday facing a string of charges.

He faces charges of attempting to pervert the course of justice, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop and report an accident.

He was further accused of breaching antisocial behaviour legislation and possessing drugs.

Duncan, of Peterhead, made no plea during a brief private hearing on petition.

The case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody meantime.