Man in court accused of disfiguring prisoner at HMP Grampian

A man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a serious assault on another man at a north-east super-jail.

Andrew Wallace has appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court facing three charges at a private hearing.

The 45-year-old is accused of the three charges relating to an alleged incident at HMP Grampian.

The first is an accusation that Wallace assaulted a man to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He is also claimed to have been in possession of an offensive weapon.

The third allegation is an accusation that he attempted to defeat the ends of justice.

It is understood Wallace is a prisoner within HMP Grampian and that all three charges relate to an alleged assault on another prisoner on Sunday October 6.

It is also understood a man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to receive treatment for injuries and has since returned to HMP Grampian.

Wallace, whose general address was given in court as HMP Grampian, did not enter a plea during yesterday’s hearing.

The case was committed for further examination.

Wallace was remanded in custody at the hearing and told he must appear again in court at some point in the next eight days.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesman said it was aware of the alleged incident and its staff had responded appropriately immediately after an allegation was made. He said the safety of staff and prisoners is a priority for the service.

The spokesman added: “Our staff are well versed in managing the wide range of challenges posed by managing a prison.

“We subject people coming to the prison to a variety of different risk assessments with the aim of keeping them – and our staff – as safe as possible.

“A great deal of work goes into this at HMP Grampian.”