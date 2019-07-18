Man in court accused of chasing and trying to hug women on Aberdeen street

A man has appeared in court charged with chasing and attempting to hug two women in Aberdeen city centre.

Wilson Raissi, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He faces a charge of breach of the peace which alleges he attempted to hug two women, pursued them, attempted to touch the face of one of them and made sexual remarks towards them.

He is also alleged to have struggled violently with two police officers.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on July 5 on Langstane Place in Aberdeen.

Sheriff Ian Wallace continued the case against Raissi, of no fixed abode, without plea until next month for an interpreter to be present.