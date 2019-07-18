Thursday, July 18th 2019 Show Links
Man in court accused of chasing and attempting to hug women in Aberdeen city centre

by Danny McKay
18/07/2019, 10:00 am Updated: 18/07/2019, 5:57 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
A man has appeared in court charged with chasing and attempting to hug two women in Aberdeen city centre.

Wilson Raissi, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

He faces a charge of breach of the peace which alleges he attempted to hug two women, pursued them, attempted to touch the face of one of them and made sexual remarks towards them.

He is also alleged to have struggled violently with two police officers.

The offences are alleged to have been committed on July 5 on Langstane Place in Aberdeen.

Sheriff Ian Wallace continued the case against Raissi, of no fixed abode, without plea until next month for an interpreter to be present.

