Man in court accused of breaking into Aberdeen hotel

A man has appeared in court accused of breaking into a hotel in Aberdeen city centre.

Auston Forbes is accused of breaking into the Brentwood Hotel on Crown Street on June 9 and stealing various electronic items, jewellery, watches, and charity collection boxes.

The 42-year-old, of Provost Graham Avenue, is also accused of throwing objects at a window on Walker Road and causing it to break to the danger of people inside on the same day.

Forbes pled not guilty to the charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was released on bail.

The case will return to court on August 12.