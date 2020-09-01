Man in court accused of attack on Aberdeen bus driver

A man has appeared in court charged with assault to severe injury to the danger of life after a bus driver was allegedly attacked in the city centre.

The driver was waiting at a bus stop to start his shift when the incident happened on Broad Street, just yards away from Police Scotland’s Queen Street headquarters and the town house.

The alleged assault happened as a bus waited at the stop on Friday shortly after 3.30pm.

The First Bus driver, a 53-year-old male, was taken to hospital for treatment following the serious incident.

Now Jack Walker, 25, has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

Walker, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the hearing.

The case against him was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody in the meantime.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed he was expected to appear again in connection with the matter within the next week.

Following the incident, a police spokeswoman confirmed: “We received a report of a serious assault on Broad Street, Aberdeen, around 3.35pm on Friday, 28 August, 2020.

“A 53-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for First Aberdeen said the well being of staff was its “highest priority” and it was supporting the driver.

He said: “This was a serious attack on one of our colleagues and we are working closely with the police as part of their ongoing investigation.

“The well being of our staff is our highest priority and we’re supporting our driver at this distressing time.”