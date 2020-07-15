Man in court accused of assault and robbery in Aberdeen lane

A man has appeared in court accused of assault and robbery in Aberdeen.

Darren Ewen is accused of assault by punching a man and stealing a wallet and bicycle during an incident in Victoria Lane, Torry on Wednesday, July 1.

The 29-year-old plead not guilty to both charges he faces.

Ewen, of Roslin Street, Aberdeen, was released on bail and the case will return to court in November.

Police said inquiries are ongoing to trace two more men who are believed to have been involved in the incident.