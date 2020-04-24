Man in court on abduction charges after police sealed off north-east street

A north-east man has appeared in court after armed police sealed off a street.

Armed officers swooped on Findhorn Court area of Elgin at around 6.30pm on Wednesday following a report of a disturbance in a property.

They sealed off the street surrounding the block of flats and the public were warned to avoid the area. More than a dozen police vehicles were in attendance, along with paramedics and specialist dog units.

And now Liam Forsyth, 27, has appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Forsyth, of Elgin, faced a string of charges including behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and two counts of abduction.

He was also charged with assault and culpable and reckless conduct.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case against him was committed for further examination. He was expected to appear again within the next week.