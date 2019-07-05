Man hit door with metal pole and smashed window at Aberdeen block of flats

A man hit a door with a metal pole and smashed a window at his own block of flats.

Ross Grant, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident on the city’s Jasmine Terrace.

Depute fiscal Lynzi Souter said around 2pm on May 4 another resident in the block found Grant “lying in the communal hallway”.

The witness noticed he was “bleeding” and called paramedics before returning home, after which Grant began banging on the witness’ door and shouting and swearing.

Mrs Souter said another witness looked out their peep hole and saw Grant “hitting the door with a metal pole”.

Police were called and traced Grant at his flat.

In another incident, at 4.30am on June 1, Grant returned to the block intoxicated and began to strike the communal door to try to gain entry.

Mrs Souter said police were contacted and when they arrived they found the window of the door was “completely smashed”.

Grant previously pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner and to wilfully or recklessly striking the window and causing it to break.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said he had not drunk alcohol in three weeks and “things are looking better for him”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace deferred sentence on Grant, of Jasmine Terrace, until August.