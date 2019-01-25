Man had two knives at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

A man has admitted having two knives at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Michael Washington, 38, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday over the incident, which happened on May 12 2017.

He had the blades in Ward 214 at the hospital on Foresterhill Road.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend described the items as a “black-handled kitchen knife” and a “crafting knife”.

Washingston, of Linksfield Court, Aberdeen, pled guilty to possessing the knives in a public place.

He also admitted failing to appear at court on two previous occasions.

Defence agent Iain McGregor said: “There is a background of mental health issues.

“He tells me he has received treatment and that condition is now under control.”

Sheriff Graham Buchanan deferred sentencing until next month for reports and granted a crown motion for forfeiture of the knives.