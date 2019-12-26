Man had to have head glued back together after assault outside Aberdeen nightclub

A man had to have his head glued back together after being assaulted outside a city nightclub.

The man had just left Bardots on Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen when he was approached by Eriks Skels, 26.

Skels pushed the man who fell to the ground and suffered a head injury and a swollen lip.

It happened at 3.15am on December 1 this year, depute fiscal Jade Wong told the court.

Skels, whose address was given in court papers as Victoria Road, Peterhead, admitted pushing a man to the body causing him to fall and strike his head, to his severe injury.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan said: “It seems the action was not serious, but the consequence was.”

The court heard Skels mistakenly thought the complainer, who has since fully recovered, had harassed his wife in the club and was sorry for his actions.

He was fined £400.