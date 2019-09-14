Man had knife at north-east college

A north-east man has been handed unpaid work after being caught with a knife at college.

Ryan Frieslick, 20, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty over the matter.

He admitted possession of a lock knife on November 26 last year at North East Scotland College on Henderson Road, Fraserburgh, and elsewhere.

The court previously heard officers had attended the college to speak to Frieslick regarding an unrelated matter at around 3.15pm.

He was arrested over the other matter and taken to Fraserburgh Police Office where his jacket was searched.

Officers discovered a knife with a three-and-a-half inch blade which locked in place.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Frieslick, of Cairntrodlie, Peterhead, to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for nine months.