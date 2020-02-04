Man guilty of causing deaths of three friends in A90 crash

A man has been found guilty of causing the deaths of three people by driving carelessly on the A90.

Marin Rachev pulled out on to the Aberdeen to Dundee road, from the Drumlithie junction, without giving way.

The 35-year-old, of Aberdeen, drove his red Renault Scenic straight into the path of a double-decker bus, sparking a horrific chain of events.

His three passengers died in the collision that followed. Two were thrown free from the vehicle and on to the road, where they were then hit by another vehicle. None of the three were wearing seatbelts.

Rachev went on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen last month accused of driving dangerously on March 12 last year.

Yesterday, after seven days of evidence and three hours of deliberations, the jury of 10 women and five men returned a guilty verdict by majority to an amended charge of careless driving.

Rachev was remanded in custody and will be sentenced in March. He has also been banned from driving.

Lord Kinclaven told him: “You now stand convicted of a serious offence and in the meantime you will be remanded in custody.”

The trial heard Rachev, a Bulgarian national, drove “straight out” in front of the bus. Courier driver Stuart Kerr told the jury he saw the red Scenic as it approached the dual carriageway.

He said: “It went straight out in front of the bus in a matter of seconds, or less.”

James Whyte, 71, who was driving the Ford B-Max which struck two of Rachev’s passengers, described hearing a “flat bump” and a “solid bang” as it happened.

When Rachev took to the witness box last week, he told the court he still “dreams” of the three friends he killed.

Speaking through an interpreter, he said: “I do not wish this experience on anyone.

“Your friends are coming into your dreams every single night.”