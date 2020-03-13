Man given unpaid work after threatening to ‘smash’ in police officer’s face

An Aberdeen man threatened to “smash” a police officer’s face in.

Michael Mearns, 25, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at an address on Castleton Lane on July 13.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said police attended as Mearns was wanted on a warrant, but he “began struggling and kicking his legs out”. Restraints and a spit hood were applied and he told officers: “I’m going to smash your face in.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Chris Maitland said his client “apologises”.

Sheriff William Summers gave Mearns, of Byron Terrace, Aberdeen, 80 hours of unpaid work.