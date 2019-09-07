Man fined after admitting threatening Aberdeen nightclub bouncers

A man has been fined after shouting at and threatening Aberdeen nightclub bouncers.

Adam Speed, 31, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Atik on Bridge Place on November 10.

Fiscal depute Felicity Merson said he was ejected at 2am “due to his level of intoxication and aggressive manner”, adding: “Being ejected did nothing for his aggressive manner and the accused shouted and swore at door staff who were assisting him in leaving the premises.”

Speed had to be restrained to the floor after he threatened door staff. He also shouted and swore at police.

Defence lawyer John Hardie said Speed, of Peatwood Avenue, Kirkby, had had “a considerable amount of drink”.

Sheriff Graeme Napier described it as “stupid drunken behaviour” and fined him £400.