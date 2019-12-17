Man fractured victim’s jaw in HMP Grampian attack

A thug who fractured a man’s jaw in a prison attack has been jailed.

Andrew Watson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident which happened on August 28 at HMP Grampian.

The 24-year-old pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury, repeatedly punching the man to the head.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg said the incident, which happened around 12.30pm, was captured on CCTV and left the victim with a fractured jaw.

Defence agent Stuart Flowerdew said: “It largely centres around earlier in the day being visited by this individual in his cell.

“He felt threatened and what happened with the assault itself was in response to that.”

Sheriff Andrew Miller told Watson, of HMP Grampian: “I need to take into account the significant injuries you inflicted on this man, who required surgery and the insertion of metalwork to repair this fracture to his jaw.”

The sheriff ordered Watson to be jailed for a further 12 months.