Man found naked and covered in vomit and excrement in Aberdeen hotel ordered to pay compensation

A man who trashed an Aberdeen hotel room after drinking too much tequila has been ordered to pay the company £525 in compensation.

Lee Courtney, 43, visited a Mexican restaurant and had been drinking the popular spirit before police later found him naked in the ruined hotel room bathroom on July 20.

Officers found the bathroom at the Citi Hotel on Bath Street, Aberdeen, “covered” in vomit and excrement.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard £795 was the total cost incurred by the hotel, with £250 having already been taken towards it from Courtney’s bank card.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered him to pay the hotel the remaining £545.

Courtney, of Towerhill Road, Glasgow, previously pled guilty to wilfully or recklessly destroying or damaging property belonging to another by vomiting, defecating and removing a toilet cistern and plasterboard.