Man found guilty of raping woman in Aberdeen

A man has been found guilty of raping a woman in Aberdeen while she was too drunk to give or withhold consent.

Philip Milne was on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of assault and rape over an incident at an address in Aberdeen.

It was alleged Milne raped the woman while she was intoxicated through the consumption of alcohol and incapable of giving or withholding consent.

The 45-year-old denied the charge against him over the incident, which happened on January 28 2019.

But following a trial, a remote jury of nine women and six men found Milne guilty by a majority verdict.

Following the verdict, advocated depute Michael Meehan QC told the court Milne did not have any previous convictions.

Defence counsel Lorenzo Alonzi asked for Milne to have his bail continued while sentence was deferred for reports, but accepted a custodial sentence would be “inevitable”.

The judge opted to remand Milne, whose address was given in court papers as Cherry Row, Udny Station, in custody while background reports were prepared.

He deferred sentence until next month at Edinburgh High Court.