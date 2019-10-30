Man found guilty of attempted murder outside Aberdeen pub

A man has been found guilty of attempted murder after mowing down his victim in a car outside an Aberdeen pub.

Michael Scott has been on trial at the High Court in Aberdeen accused of attempting to murder Graeme Hardie by driving into him outside the Staging Post pub in Bucksburn on July 11 last year.

The jury took just under a day to reach a majority guilty verdict on the charge of attempted murder.

They also convicted him dangerous driving, failing to provide breath samples to police and threatening and abusive behaviour in the back of a police van.

Scott had also been accused of a racially aggravated charge of threatening and abusive behaviour at the Staging Post, and the jury found him guilty of that charge under the deletion of the racial aggravation.

Scott will be sentenced at Edinburgh High Court in December.

Following the conviction, Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “Michael Scott now has to face the consequences of his actions, which have left an innocent man with injuries he will take with him for the rest of his life.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who assisted us in this inquiry and the unfailing commitment of the inquiry team in ensuring that Scott was brought to justice.

“I hope this conviction today sends out the message that these kinds of violent acts will not be tolerated in our communities and will be dealt with.”

After the jury returned their verdict, Lord Uist told Scott: “You have been convicted by the jury of a very grave crime of attempted murder which involved running a man down and causing him appalling injuries.”

