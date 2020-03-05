Man forged cheque and posed as someone else at Aberdeen bank to get more than £6,000

A man used a forged cheque and posed as someone else to obtain more than £6,000.

Colin Mosdell pled guilty to using a forged cheque to receive £1,680. He also pretended to be someone else and obtained £4,752 by fraud by having it transferred to another account.

The offences happened at Bank of Scotland on Aberdeen’s Upperkirkgate on September 4 2018.

The case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but the 34-year-old was not in the dock.

Defence agent Paul Burnett said Mosdell was serving a 27-month prison sentence in England and he had made a guilty plea by letter.

Sheriff Ian Anderson deferred sentence on Mosdell, of HMP Thameside, London, until June for a personal appearance.