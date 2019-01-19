Man fined over ‘melee’ with security guards at Aberdeen darts event

A darts fan has been fined following a “melee” with security at the AECC.

Gordon Gray, 42, had been at the venue for a Premier League Darts event on May 10 last year.

Fiscal depute Katie Murray told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 9.10pm the accused was seen to throw a drink into the east stand.”

When asked to leave he refused and went on to push, punch and headbutt one of the men.

She added a struggle then ensued and he assaulted two other security guards.

Gray appeared for sentencing having previously pled guilty to culpably and recklessly throwing a container of liquid into the crowd, and behaving in a disorderly manner by refusing or failing to leave. He also admitted assaulting three security guards.

Gray, who represented himself in court, said: “I complained several times to security about being hit with pints of who knows what and nothing was done about it and unfortunately I decided to do what I did.”

He added that he had been “thrown into the security guard”.

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts said: “You were pushed into the initial security guard and the melee started from that?”

The accused agreed.

Gray, of Park Road in Ellon, was fined £280.