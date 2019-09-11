Man fined for headbutting stranger in north-east B&M store

A man headbutted a stranger in the middle of north-east B&M Bargains over a “playground” spat about walking too close to each other.

Paul Donaldson, 56, lashed out at the store on Muirend Road, Portlethen, on March 15.

Depute fiscal John Richardson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The complainer was shopping at the locus when he passed the accused, and the accused made some form of sarcastic comment to the complainer relating to the closeness of the pair as they passed by.”

The pair passed again and there was a “verbal altercation” which culminated in Donaldson headbutting him in the mouth. Donaldson, of Alexander Drive, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to assault.

Solicitor Iain Hingston said: “It’s a pathetic incident involving something of a school playground discussion between grown adults.”

Sheriff Charlotte Coutts fined Donaldson £200.