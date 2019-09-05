Man fined for attempting to import 22,200 cigarettes without paying excise duty

A man has been fined £2,500 after attempting to import thousands of cigarettes at Aberdeen International Airport without paying UK excise duty.

Slawomir Drygas, 39, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident which happened on August 18 last year at Aberdeen International Airport.

He pled guilty to a charge under the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The 39-year-old admitted attempting to import 19,800 Lambert and Butler and 2,400 Marlboro Gold king size filter cigarettes without paying UK Excise Duty of £6,553.52.

Drygas, whose address was given in court papers as Bonnyview Road in Aberdeen, was ordered to pay a fine of £2,500 for the offence.