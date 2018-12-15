Man fined for assault in Aberdeen nightspot

A thug has been fined after he battered a man who accused him of stealing his mobile phone in an Aberdeen nightclub.

Paul Morrison floored his victim with punches to the head before continuing to hit him in the head as he lay on the ground in Prohibition on Langstane Place on November 21.

The 43-year-old lost his rag with the man just before 2am.

Fiscal depute Sally McAuley told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the man repeatedly and aggressively asked Morrison about his missing phone.

She added: “At this point the accused began to punch the complainer, causing him to fall to the floor.

“While he was on the floor he continued to punch him to the head.”

Security staff witnessed the attack, which was also caught on CCTV, and an ambulance took the man to ARI.

He suffered swelling to the left side of his face as well as concussion.

Morrison, of Anchor Avenue in Paisley, pled guilty to assault to injury.

Defence agent Stuart Murray said the man was “aggressive” towards his client and “accused him of stealing his phone”.

He added he was “mortified by his actions”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined him £500.