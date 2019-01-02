Man fined after squaring up to cops outside north-east nightclub

A man challenged police officers to fight outside a north-east nightclub.

David MacLeod appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident which happened on Saturday.

The 26-year-old admitted acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and challenging police officers to fight.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court the incident took place around 1.30am. He said: “Officers were attending outside Edwards nightclub regarding an unrelated matter.

“The accused was seen to be acting in an aggressive manner towards door staff outside and was asked to leave by police and door staff.”

MacLeod then “became aggressive” towards officers and began shouting and swearing.

Mr Townsend added he “attempted to square up” to one officer.

Defence agent John McLeod said: “What happened here was that he had been assaulted by door staff.

“He had boot marks all over his T-shirt.”

He added: “He accepts that he went beyond what he should have done.

“He wants to apologise to the officers.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge ordered MacLeod, whose address was given in court papers as Deans Court, Kintore, to pay a fine of £200.