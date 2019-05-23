Man fined after punching bouncer at Aberdeen nightclub

A man has been fined after punching a nightclub bouncer.

Callum Hay, 20, swung for the man twice outside Nox on Justice Mill Lane, connecting with one punch to his left temple.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 3.05am after Hay had been ejected from the club. He previously pled guilty to a charge of assault.

Defence agent James Walker said his client, who suffers from anxiety and depression, had been ejected from the club after someone he was talking to was sick.

He said he had explained he wasn’t with the man but was then “restrained by the neck from behind” and was “ejected with force so much so this caused him to fall down the steps at the entrance”.

He added: “He recalls standing up and turning towards the complainer and throwing two punches towards him.”

Mr Walker said he understood his behaviour was “unacceptable”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Hay, of Nethermains Road, Muchalls, £470.