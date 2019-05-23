Man fined after making racist remarks at Aberdeen bar worker

A drunken racist has been fined after calling a bar worker an “Al-Qaeda ****”.

Andrew Scott, 41, became aggressive when asked to leave The Gas Lamp on Market Street, Aberdeen.

Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened around 12.15am after Scott was asked to leave because it was closing time.

She said: “At this point the accused said to the complainer ‘leave me alone you Al-Qaeda ****’.”

He went on to make further racial comments before police were called and took him home.

However, on arriving at his street he “began to shout and swear” at the officers.

He previously pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner by swearing and making racial remarks at the bar worker, and to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Formartine Road in the city.

Defence agent Andrew Ormiston said: “He is disgusted by his behaviour and extremely remorseful for the comments.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined him £500.