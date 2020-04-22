Aberdeen man fined after booting police vehicle

An Aberdeen man has been fined after shouting and swearing in the street and booting a police car.

Officers on patrol in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday were approached by a member of the public and advised they had seen Mark McKenzie repeatedly kicking a police vehicle at the Castlegate.

And when they arrived on the scene they found the 47-year-old shouting and swearing and discovered two bootprints on the window of the car.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 8pm on the date in question, police officers nearby were approached by a member of the public who advised them they had seen the accused repeatedly kicking a marked police vehicle.

“Officers returned to the Castlegate and saw the accused standing close to the vehicle.

“On seeing the officers, the accused immediately began to shout and swear incoherently.

“He also gritted his teeth and tensed his body in a threatening manner.”

Officers inspected the vehicle and found bootprints on the front offside window.

McKenzie, of Gerrard Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and two charges of breaching bail conditions.

Defence agent Peter Shepherd said his client had a “long-standing drink problem”.

Sheriff Robert McDonald fined him £310.