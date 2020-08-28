Man fined after being spotted with sword at Aberdeen high-rise

A man has been fined after being spotted at an Aberdeen highrise in possession of a samurai sword.

Christopher Hendry was seen with the unusual item at Beachview Court in Aberdeen, before discarding it on the roof of a shed.

The 35-year-old previously admitted having the sword with him in a public place without reasonable excuse.

The offence happened on September 25 last year.

Sentence was previously deferred for reports, but Sheriff Ian Wallace has now ordered Hendry to pay a fine of £500 and granted a crown motion for forfeiture of the sword.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward previously told the court a witness spotted Hendry with the sword, described as an ornamental samurai sword, and watched as he put it on a shed roof and walked off.

Police were informed about the incident, attended and recovered the sword.

Ms Ward said: “The witness identified the sword as the same one they had observed the accused being in possession of.”

CCTV from the area was also viewed which showed Hendry, of Cairngorm Place in Aberdeen, in possession of the sword.

He was later arrested and taken to Kittybrewster police station.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said: “He does have a history of serious mental health problems.

“At the time of this offence Mr Hendry says he was going through a period of instability using heroin and crack cocaine and wasn’t taking prescribed medication and wasn’t keeping in regular contact with his psychiatrist.”

Mr Barnett went on: “Mr Hendry was residing at a flat in Beachview Court at the time.

“He says the item concerned was gifted to him by his father. He’d taken it home six months prior to the offence and was keeping it for ornamental purposes in his flat.

“On the date in question he left his flat with his partner. The intention was she was going to take the sword to keep it at her flat in Inverurie.”

However Mr Barnett said when they realised the sword did not fit in her bag, they decided to dump it.