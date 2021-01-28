Man fined after being caught with knife in Aberdeen following report of disturbance

A man has been fined after being caught with a knife when police were called to reports of a disturbance.

Lewis Shanks was found by police at a bus stop of Holburn Street near where there had been a report of a disturbance involving multiple people.

The 21-year-old was searched by police after matching the description of someone involved in the disturbance, and officers found a “butterfly” knife with a four-inch blade.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 7.08pm on January 5 a member of the public contacted police to report an ongoing disturbance near to Spar on Holburn Street.

“This was said to involve several persons and it was said one of the people produced a knife. One of the males was wearing a camouflage jacket.

“Police arrived and saw the accused standing at a nearby bus stop wearing a camouflage jacket.”

Officers detained Shanks for a search and discovered a “butterfly” knife in his jacket pocket.

The knife was nine inches long in total, with a blade length of four inches.

Shanks, whose address was given in court papers as Calcots Crescent, Elgin, pled guilty to possessing a knife in a public place without reasonable excuse.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge said his client had no previous convictions and had been in the Aberdeen area to visit friends.

Sheriff William Summers handed Shanks a fine totalling £420.

He also granted a Crown motion for forfeiture of the knife.