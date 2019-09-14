Aberdeen man fined £600 over partner assault

An Aberdeen man who drank 10 pints and then assaulted his partner and smashed her phone has been fined.

Shaun Clark, 46, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he admitted charges of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at his address on Bankhead Avenue in Bucksburn.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm said when the incident happened the couple’s 17-year relationship had been “coming to an end”.

She said: “At around 9am on September 1 the accused left the home to go out drinking.

“The accused returned at 1pm and immediately began to shout at the complainer that he would kick her head in and that she was worthless.”

He also threw clothing and shoes towards her, and threw items belonging to her out of the window.

Noticing she was on the phone, Clark “took her phone and threw it against the bedroom wall causing the screen to smash”.

Clark, who appeared without a solicitor, said he regretted the incident. Sheriff Graeme Napier asked him how many pints he’d drunk and he replied “10”.

He ordered him to pay a £600 fine.

Asked how much he could afford to pay a month Clark suggested £100.

Sheriff Napier said: “How about we go for £150. It’s just less for you to drink.”