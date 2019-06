A north-east man has been fined £350 after being caught with cocaine in a nightclub.

Joshua Leary, 24, was not personally present when the case was called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but pled guilty via letter to possession of cocaine at Zee’s Nightclub in Stonehaven.

The incident happened on March 10. Depute fiscal Lynne MacVicar said police searched him and found 0.4g of the drug, worth £25 to £50.

Sheriff Ian Wallace fined Leary, of Canmore Park, Stonehaven, £350.

