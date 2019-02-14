Man fined £3,000 after bottling man in Aberdeen nightclub attack

A man who bottled a man in an Aberdeen nightclub has been ordered to pay his victim £1,000.

John McElory struck the 27-year-old man after becoming “perturbed” at how close he was dancing to him.

His victim needed five stitches to close a three-inch cut on his forehead after the “unprovoked attack” in Chapel Street nightspot Club Tropicana at around 3am on September 30.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill told McElroy, 35, she was “surprised” he wasn’t facing the High Court over the assault.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At around 3am a witness was dancing in the Vogue area of Club Tropicana.

“At this time the accused was drinking from a glass bottle standing at a table near the dancefloor with his back turned to the witness.

“As the witness was dancing he began to get closer to the accused.

“Perturbed by this, the accused picked up the bottle by the neck and swung it backwards towards the witness, striking him to the head.

“This left a vertical cut about three inches in length in the middle of the witness’ forehead.

“He was conveyed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his injuries were assessed and he required five stitches to close the wound.

“The doctor who treated him confirmed the injury resulted in a permanent scar.”

Ms Ward added McElroy and his victim were not known to each other.

McElroy, of Hepburn Way, Irvine, previously pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Iain Hingston said his client was “rightly ashamed of his behaviour”, adding: “It’s entirely out of character.”

He said McElroy’s response to the man dancing closer to him was “entirely disproportionate and utterly unnecessary”.

Mr Hingston added: “He has asked me to express his remorse and apologise to the gentleman concerned.

“He’s horrified by his behaviour. He’s somebody who is unlikely to trouble this court again.”

Sheriff Gill said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was dancing.

“This man wasn’t known to you and, for whatever reason, you turn around and strike him on the head with a glass bottle.

“I’m surprised you’re not sitting in the High Court.”

She ordered McElroy to pay his victim £1,000 in compensation as well as handing him a £2,000 fine.