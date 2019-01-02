North-east man ‘probably’ over the limit when he crashed into parked car and was caught speeding

A north-east man told cops he was “probably” over the alcohol limit when they spotted him speeding and veering onto the wrong side of the road.

Ewan Phipps, 36, crashed into a neighbour’s parked car as he drove home after drinking at a friend’s house in the early hours of December 29.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told Aberdeen Sheriff Court police on patrol at around 1am on Old Mill Crescent, Balmedie, spotted Phipps’ Audi A3 driving “at speed”, “weaving into the opposite carriageway” and “driving extremely close to parked vehicles”.

When they stopped him they detected a “strong smell of alcohol”.

Mr Townsend said: “He voluntarily intimated he’d been drinking and was probably over the limit.”

Damage was noted to the grill on the front of the car and Phipps “refused” to provide a breath sample.

Damage to a parked car was discovered later.

Phipps, of Old Mill Crescent, Balmedie, pled guilty to careless driving and failing to supply breath samples.

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said his client estimated he drank three Budweisers and two vodka oranges. He added: “It’s an extremely embarrassing situation for him.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge handed him a £1,000 fine and a year’s driving ban.

