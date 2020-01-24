Man fined £1,000 for assaulting police at Aberdeen city centre bar

A man has been fined £1,000 after assaulting police at a Aberdeen city centre bar.

Steven Smith, 41, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to five charges over the incident at The Snuggery on Market Street on October 27.

Depute fiscal Alan Townsend said an “altercation” took place at around 9pm at the bar and police were contacted.

When officers arrived they “took hold” of Smith’s arm to “escort him out”.

Mr Townsend said Smith, who “appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or possibly something else”, tensed his arms and behaved in an “erratic” manner.

He went on to shout and swear at officers and struggled violently with them, “pushing and pulling his body weight around”.

While being restrained on the ground he spat at officers before leg restraints and a spit hood had to be applied.

Smith, of Rathen, near Fraserburgh, pled guilty to two charges of assaulting police officers, one of struggling violently with them, one of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and also a breach of bail conditions.

Defence agent Iain Jane said: “He accepts this was drunken loutish behaviour.”

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined him £200 for each charge, a total of £1,000.