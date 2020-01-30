Man facing trial accused of drink driving in Aberdeen

A man is facing trial after he denied drink driving in the city.

Jan Malinowski, 35, faced Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday accused of getting behind the wheel while over the legal alcohol limit.

Malinowski allegedly drove a silver Vauxhall Astra at Linksfield Court, Aberdeen, on June 19 2017 while over the limit.

According to court papers, Malinowski is accused of taking a breath test, which showed a reading of 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

During yesterday’s hearing, Malinowski, whose address was given in court papers as Linksfield Court, Aberdeen, maintained his previous plea of not guilty.

Fiscal depute Jade Wong said all parties involved in the case were ready to proceed to trial.

The trial has been fixed for February 26.