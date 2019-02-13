Man in court after ‘dog attack’ in Aberdeen high-rise

A man has appeared in court after a dad was attacked by two dogs in an Aberdeen high rise.

Martin MacDonald appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with an offence under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

It is alleged the 39-year-old, whose general address was given as Aberdeen, was in charge of dogs which were dangerously out of control and injured someone.

It comes after dad-of-one James Nicol, 43, was injured when he visited a friend’s flat at Northsea Court in Seaton on Friday February 1.

Mr Nicol, who could be permanently disfigured, was left with horrific injuries in the incident.

He told the Evening Express he even thought he could have died as a result.

“The pain was indescribable,” said Mr Nicol, who is an events manager.

“I’ve had to have skin taken off my thigh so it can be grafted onto my legs.

“It will be a while before I can even try to put weight on my left leg. I will have to undergo physio. I could be left permanently disfigured but the plastic surgeons have done a great job so far.”

Police initially said they had referred the incident to the city council’s dog warden.

But MacDonald was subsequently charged.

He also faces a further charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner which is believed to relate to another incident that happened the following day.

MacDonald made no plea at the behind-closed-doors hearing.

He was granted bail while the case was continued for further examination.

No date was fixed for his next appearance.