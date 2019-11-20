Man faces Aberdeen strip club sex assault charge

A north-east man has appeared in court accused of carrying out a sexual assault in a strip club.

Mantas Gervetauskas, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday also facing a charge of assault to injury and danger of life.

The 33-year-old, whose general address was given in court as Inverurie, did not enter a plea to the charge.

The case was fully committed and Gervetauskas was released on bail.

He was ordered to stick to bail conditions and was told to appear at the next hearing related to the case.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and the Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed a date for the next hearing is still to be arranged.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed officers were called to a licensed premises in the early hours of November 7.

She said police were called at 1.50am.