Man exposed himself in front of children in Aberdeen

A man has been handed a supervision order after exposing himself and performing a sex act in the presence of a group of children in Aberdeen.

Kieran Paul, 23, was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday when the case against him called for sentencing.

He previously pled guilty to a charge of public indecency by exposing his genitals and performing a sex act on himself in the presence of three children aged under 12.

The offence was committed on March 6 at a street in the city.

He entered the plea of guilty at an earlier hearing on March 9, but sentence was deferred for reports.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge said: “I’m going to follow the recommendation in the report which is to place Mr Paul on a community payback order with a supervision requirement for three years, and also another requirement that he attends the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.”

The sheriff also imposed a conduct requirement prohibiting Paul from having any unsupervised contact with children under 16, except for contact which occurs in the course of daily activities.

Paul, whose address was given in court papers as Lee Crescent North, Aberdeen, was also made subject to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act for three years.